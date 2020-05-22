Left Menu
People from Noida, Gr Noida with confirmed flight or train ticket will not need additional 'pass' for travel to Delhi: Police order.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:22 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

UP: 43 new COVID-19 cases in Jaunpur, total stands at 91

A total of 43 COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaunpur on Friday, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 91, officials said. As per reports, 43 from district were found positive on Friday. The number of cases have incr...

Half-burnt corpse pecked at by dogs and crows not of COVID-19 patient: Official

The Vaishali district administration on Friday dismissed reports that a half-burnt corpse, being pecked at by crows and stray dogs here, was of a COVID-19 patient. Visuals showing crows and stray dogs pecking at the corpse had gone viral on...

MP: Bus services may start between green zones from May 25

The Madhya Pradesh government is considering allowing bus services between green zones from May 25, state Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday. He added that no pass would be needed for personal vehicles moving from one g...

ICC recommends gloves for umpires, CMOs and 14-day isolation camps for post-COVID cricket

The ICC on Friday recommended a slew of radical measures, including the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball, as international cricket plotted...
