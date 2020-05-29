From 20-24 May, 71 trains were diverted because of high demand for trains to UP, Bihar (90 pc): Rly Board Chairman.

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...
Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl, watching as she joined their African-American neighbors in the hard-won right of casting a ballot.Now 47, Fason says she alw...
The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17. The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June...
The Delhi High Court Friday decided to restrict till June 14 its functioning as also of the district courts to urgent matters only in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the high co...
Punjab on Friday announced stricter penalties for those not adhering to restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, increasing significantly the fine for spitting and not wearing masks in public to Rs500. The state governmen...