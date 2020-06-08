Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Kashmir took abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in a positive manner: Lt Gen B S Raju.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:00 IST
People of Kashmir took abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in a positive manner: Lt Gen B S Raju.

People of Kashmir took abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in a positive manner: Lt Gen B S Raju.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

German govt: Will comment on U.S. troop withdrawal plans once we get confirmation

The German government is waiting for official comment from Washington on U.S. plans to withdraw some troops from Germany and Berlin will only comment once it has that, a spokesman said on Monday. There has not been official, public confirma...

Trump likely to address nation this week on race, national unity

In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity. White House official...

Ukrainian man rescued after 6 days trapped in well in Bali

A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesias tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday. Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumb...

Lean business on first day as malls reopen in Delhi

Business remained lean as malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-opened on Monday after more than two months, with only a few people stepping out to shop and eat. Though most of the shops, offices and restaurants reopened at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020