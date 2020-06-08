People of Kashmir took abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in a positive manner: Lt Gen B S Raju.

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...
A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...
Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic. ...
The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....
The German government is waiting for official comment from Washington on U.S. plans to withdraw some troops from Germany and Berlin will only comment once it has that, a spokesman said on Monday. There has not been official, public confirma...
In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity. White House official...
A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesias tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday. Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumb...
Business remained lean as malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-opened on Monday after more than two months, with only a few people stepping out to shop and eat. Though most of the shops, offices and restaurants reopened at ...