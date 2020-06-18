Ladakh face-off: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend all-party meet convened by PM Narendra Modi on Friday: TMC sources.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:32 IST
