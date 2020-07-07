CBI carries out searches at Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vizag in connection with Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd bribery case: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:25 IST
CBI carries out searches at Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vizag in connection with Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd bribery case: Officials.
ALSO READ
Bicycle theft cases flood police stations in Kolkata as demand grows amid COVID-19
ISKCON Rath Yatra cancelled due to COVID-19 in Kolkata, rituals to be held inside temple premises
TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at a hospital in Kolkata: Party sources.
Kolkata zone reports lower GST collection in April, May due to lockdown
Tunnel work resumes in Kolkata's E-W Metro, locals shifted to hotels on precautionary measure