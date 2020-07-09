Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Bauwa Dubey, carrying reward of Rs 50,000, killed in encounter in Etawah: SP, Etawah Akash Tomar.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China and U.S. relations face the most serious challenges since diplomatic ties were established in 1979 but the two countries can return to the right track.China and the United States s...
Flooding and mudslides have stranded hundreds of people in scenic hot springs and hiking areas in central Japan, while rescue workers searched on Thursday for more people missing in the disaster that already has killed nearly 60 people in a...
Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.Built on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce SRC industry specification, click to pay has started...
China has punished video platforms including Alibaba-backed Youku and Baidu-backed iQiyi for carrying low taste content in a renewed effort to clean up the internet, a pornography watchdog said. Authorities have outlawed more than 12,000 we...