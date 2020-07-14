Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra after sacking Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, two other ministers.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:13 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra after sacking Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, two other ministers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Kalraj Mishra
- Rajasthan
- Sachin Pilot
ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot asks PM Modi to withdraw statement on Galwan valley face-off
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot summons meeting tonight of Congress MLAs, independents supporting his govt.
Sachin Pilot claims 30 MLAs backing him, says Ashok Gehlot govt is in minority in Rajasthan: Statement.
Ashok Gehlot should reveal how many Congress MLAs are on sale: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat