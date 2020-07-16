Military commanders of India and China discuss further steps to ensure complete disengagement at the earliest:MEA on eastern Ladakh.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
A special CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case here on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Santosh Dubey. Dubey, who appeared in person before the court, said he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case by...
A museum in the Dutch city of Leiden finally opened an exhibition on contagious diseases through the ages on Thursday after a long delay caused by the disease currently sweeping the world COVID-19. Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who briefly ...
Zimbabwes economy is expected to shrink by 4.5 this year owing to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and a brutal climate change-related drought, the finance minister said on Thursday.The crucial mining sector will contract by 4, Financ...
Actor Richa Chadha says in her decade-long career, she has met generous insiders and egomaniacs outsiders, making her realise that the divide in the Hindi film industry is primarily on the lines of kindness. Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs dea...