India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces: MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
By Priyanka Sharma The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Ethics Committee on Saturday gave its approval for conducting the human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.Dr Sanjay Rai, Prof...
Haryana Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old sarpanch in Rohtak district, officials said. Unidentified assailants had shot dead Balkrishan, a resident of Chidi village in Rohtak district, at...
Protesters trying to topple a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Chicagos Grant Park clashed with police who used batons to beat people and made at least a dozen arrests after they say protesters targeted them with fireworks, rocks and...
Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday vowed to continue using all available policy tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.G20 fi...