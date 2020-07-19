Why did Rajasthan's rebel Congress MLAs choose Haryana for camping? BJP's role is clear: Cong leader Ajay Maken.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 13:51 IST
Why did Rajasthan's rebel Congress MLAs choose Haryana for camping? BJP's role is clear: Cong leader Ajay Maken.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Ajay Maken
- Haryana
- BJP
ALSO READ
204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
ED files fresh chargesheet in Rajasthan fraud medical claim PMLA case
Proposed Rs 8,250-cr Chambal Expressway to be game changer for MP, UP, Rajasthan: Gadkari
Rajasthan conducting over 41,000 COVID tests per day: State health min
Robust health infrastructure important to ensure healthcare facility to all: Rajasthan minister