COVID-19 tally in Mumbai slum colony Dharavi rises to 2,556 with addition of 5 new cases: BMC.

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Heavy rains from Hurricane Isaias could hit Florida late Friday night before the powerful storm moves up the east coast into early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said in its latest advisory.The hurricane, packing maximum ...
Ben Stokes intent of wanting to be in the midst of tough situations makes him a player that every captain wants in his team, said Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith about his teams premier all-rounder. While Smith is sincerely hoping tha...
Wishes poured in for actor Kiara Advani as she turned 28 on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to wish the Kabir Singh actor on her birthday.Alia...
Priests dispatched on Friday the soil of the Yamunotri Dham, water of the Yamuna river and the Brahma Kamal flower that grows in the Himalayan region for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The priests handed ...