Humbled that in Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra in 1990: BJP veteran L K Advani.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:56 IST
It's my belief Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none: LK Advani.