UP Minister of State for Health, Atul Garg, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of 188 billion Norwegian crowns 21.27 billion in the first half of 2020 as stocks and real estate holdings fell in value during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday. The decline...
Each day, fishmongers in Congo Republic pile up hundreds of dead sharks on the shore and begin lopping off fins and bartering over hammerheads and other endangered species. The bustling seaside business could be jeopardising the marine envi...
Cases of type 1 diabetes among children in a small UK study almost doubled during the peak of Britains COVID-19 epidemic, suggesting a possible link between the two diseases that needs more investigation, scientists said on Tuesday.While th...
The catering manager of the National Institute of Sports NIS in Patiala, who was in mandatory quarantine after arriving at the facility from Lucknow, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Sports Authority India SAI, without giving the name ...