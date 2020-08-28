Left Menu
States and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30: SC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:54 IST
Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Reports: Abe expresses intent to step down due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed intention to step down, citing his declining health, according to Japans NHK television and other media. Japans Prime Ministers Office said the report could not be immediately confirmed, but ...

Trump is people's president and 'champion' of American workers, says daughter Ivanka

Describing Donald Trump as the peoples president and listing out his administrations people-friendly policies during his first term, his daughter Ivanka Trump delivered a fiery speech in support of her fathers re-election bid. America doesn...

John Harlan Kim upped to series regular on ‘9-1-1’ season 4

Australian actor of Korean descent, John Harlan Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of Foxs action series 9-1-1. Kim appeared last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie Chimn...

Telangana reports 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,17,415 in the state, informed the Health Department, Telangana Government. The total number of cases inclu...
