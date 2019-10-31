WhatsApp snooping controversy: Govt committed to protecting fundamental rights of citizens, including right to privacy, says MHA.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Hezbollahs parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms that are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.In a televised statement...
Saritha Nair, main accused in the solar scam that rocked Kerala during previous Congress-led UDF rule, and two others were on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment by a court here in a windmill cheating case. Sixth Judicial Magistr...
Spains main political parties kick off campaigning on Thursday for a parliamentary election on Nov. 10, the fourth in as many years but which could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment.Following a...