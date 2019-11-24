BJP raising Ayodhya issue in Jharkhand polls to divert attention from governance failures: State Cong chief.

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed on Sunday in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing several people, the provincial governors office said. The plane, operated by the local company Bu...
The Jaipur Literature Festival JLF will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork ...
Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday said that his party is trying to convince Ajit Pawar that he is still a part of the NCP family. Speaking to media outside NCP Chief Shard Pawars Silver Oaks residence, Patil said,...
An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row. With Bangladesh re...