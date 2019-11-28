RIL becomes first Indian firm to breach Rs 10 lakh cr market valuation mark at close of trade.

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday granted six-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khans government. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saee...
Paris, Nov 28 AFP A canvas by the French artist Pierre Soulages has sold for 10.5 million, a new world record for the painter of black who is about to celebrate his 100th birthday. The work from 1960 of thick black stripes went for 9.6 mill...
A reference to RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar and his Bunch of Thoughts on Thursday triggered an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly during a special session on the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution. Referring to Golwalkars book Bunch...
