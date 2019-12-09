Muslim population in India has increased in last 7 decades; will not discriminate against anyone on basis of religion: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston will see a specialist after fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand on Sunday, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Winston, 25, suffered the injury in the first half of Sundays 38-35 win over th...
Russias Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi will not be affected by the countrys four-year World Anti-Doping Agency WADA ban for tampering with doping tests, the races promoters said on Monday. The sanctions include a four-year ban on Russia ho...
The biggest beneficiaries of Russias ban at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ought to be the United States, China and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nations projected gold medals between them, according to data analysts Gracenote. Rus...
A senior Polish official said Monday there could be no backtracking from a NATO decision to pursue a defense plan for Poland and the Baltics after Ankara suggested it might still block it until allies designate a Kurdish militia as terroris...