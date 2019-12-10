Two CRPF personnel, including officer, killed and two injured in fratricide incident in Jharkhand: officials.

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year to honor Indian soldiers who fought to safeguard the countrys honor. The students and staff of the Apex Professional University, Pasigha...
Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs. Un...
It was on December 10, 2005, when legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskars record to become the leading centurion in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar slammed his 35th hundred in Test, surpassing the milestone agains...
SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Destination NSW has today released spectacular video and image highlights of the newly opened walking tracking between Bondi and Manly. Walking between two of the worlds most iconic beaches, Bondi and Ma...