Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, sold for Rs 2.40 crore to Delhi Capitals at IPL players' auction.
Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, sold for Rs 2.40 crore to Delhi Capitals at IPL players' auction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alex Carey
- Australian
- IPL
- Delhi Capitals