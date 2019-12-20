Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake: USGS (AFP) RS RS

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
More than a thousand women have taken the feminist anthem A Rapist In Your Way into the streets of Chiles capital Santiago, performing the rallying cry sung in cities across the globe. Created by Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis and fi...
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that except for climate finance issues, India considers the outcome of COP 25 at Madrid as a balanced outcome, which addresses concerns of all parties including developing countri...
Lorient France, Dec 20 AFP A retired French surgeon may have raped or sexually abused as many as 349 children over his near 30-year career, a prosecutor investigating what could be Frances biggest-ever paedophilia case said Friday. Joel Le ...
Himachal Pradesh will sell its share of Yamuna river water to Delhi at Rs 21 crore per annum, an official said on Friday. An agreement for it was Friday signed between the two governments.The agreement was signed between Himachal Pradesh Se...