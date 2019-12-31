Bhopal at second position in first quarter results (April to June) of central govt cleanliness survey.

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU. ...
The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary to the government. He succeeds S K Joshi who is retiring on Tuesday. Somesh Kumar, who is presently serving as Special Chief Secretary...
Anticipating huge crowd on the New Years Eve, the Delhi Metro has decided to restrict exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on Tuesday, the DMRC said.In a tweet, the Delhi Metro alerted commuters to plan their journeys acc...
Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan on Tuesday said that as in Kerala, the Maharashtra Assembly should pass a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Khan, state Congress vice president and former ministe...
The Bangladesh government, citing security reasons, has ordered mobile telecommunication operators to shut down their networks along the border with India, authorities said. On receiving a letter from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regula...