I challenge Rahul, Akhilesh, Mamata and Mayawati for a discussion on CAA with me in public forum: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
I challenge Rahul, Akhilesh, Mamata and Mayawati for a discussion on CAA with me in public forum: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Amit Shah requests Delhi LG Baijal to hold talks with JNU representatives
HM Amit Shah talks to Delhi LG Anil Baijal; requests him to call representatives from JNU for discussions: officials.
CycleWalk would reduce air pollution of New Delhi by at least 20%: Amit Shah
AAP govt has done maximum damage to poor and people living in rural areas: HM Amit Shah.
AAP govt deceiving people: HM Amit Shah