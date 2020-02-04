Show one BJP leader who raised 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan, Cong's Jangpura candidate did that: Rahul Gandhi.
Show one BJP leader who raised 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan, Cong's Jangpura candidate did that: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Pakistan
- Hindustan Zindabad
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
PM, new BJP prez to meet party CMs, deputy CMs
PM Narendra Modi, new BJP president to hold meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of party-ruled states on Monday evening: Sources.
BJP begins exercise for electing president, Nadda set for top post
BJP leaders hail Nadda as he prepares to take over as its new president
BJP alleges foul play in DTC office fire, says AAP can't escape by 'burning' details of failures