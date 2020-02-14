Coronavirus: DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries.
Coronavirus: DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
ALSO READ
Coronavirus outbreak: People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return, says DGCA
DGCA says it has received "numerous" complaints from women working in airlines regarding harassment by their senior colleagues
DGCA suspends IndiGo captain for 3 months for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger in Chennai-Bengaluru flight of January 13.
DGCA asks CEOs of all airlines to follow Vishakha guidelines after 'numerous' harassment complaints
HAL gets modification document from DGCA for upgraded Dornier-228 civil aircraft