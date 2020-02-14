Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:59 IST
Coronavirus: DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries.

Coronavirus: DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Vietnam sticks to 2020 growth target amid virus concerns

The Vietnamese government said on Friday it will stick to this years economic growth target of 6.8 and take steps to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, another case of which was confirmed in Vietnam a day earlier. In a statement, ...

Naked couple protest in bed against Polish canal project

An activist couple spent Valentines day morning naked in bed on the site of a planned canal which Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party wants to cut across a narrow strip of land that separates its eastern coastline from the Baltic Sea. ...

FEATURE-Surfing-Olympic wave riders in frontline of climate change

Of all the sports at the Tokyo Olympics later this year none inhabit the frontline of climate change quite like surfing.Which is why when the wave sport makes its debut on Chibas Tsurigasaki Beach, there will be more than gold medals at sta...

UPDATE 2-Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syrias northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement have spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.A rebel military s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020