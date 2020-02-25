Discussed Pakistan with PM Modi; I have good equation with Pakistan PM Imran Khan, they are working to control cross-border terrorism: Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
