Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM says employment, salary of employees of Yes Bank assured for one year; deposits, liabilities will be unaffected.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:13 IST
FM says employment, salary of employees of Yes Bank assured for one year; deposits, liabilities will be unaffected.

FM says employment, salary of employees of Yes Bank assured for one year; deposits, liabilities will be unaffected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mitchell Starc looking forward to supporting wife Alyssa Healy during T20 World Cup final

Australias Mitchell Starc is looking forward to supporting wife Alyssa Healy as the pacer is set to leave South Africa early to watch the Womens T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. They were extremely supportive ... so Im very appreciative fo...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus wreaks financial havoc as infections near 100,000

Business districts around the world began to empty and stock markets tumbled on Friday as the number of coronavirus infections neared 100,000 and the economic damage wrought by the outbreak intensified.An increasing number of people faced a...

Heavy rains affect flights in Delhi

Heavy downpour in Delhi on Friday affected the Air India flight departures and arrivals. Moreover, the traffic area enroute to the airport was also affected.Passengers who are travelling from the flight are requested to keep sufficient time...

Netherlands reports first death from coronavirus

Health authorities in the Netherlands on Friday reported the first death from novel coronavirus in the country, involving an 86-year-old man whose source of infection still remains unknown. The elderly person died while undergoing treatment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020