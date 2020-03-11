Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh claims 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have assured "they are not leaving Congress".
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh claims 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have assured "they are not leaving Congress".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Digvijay Singh
- Congress
- MLAs
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Jyotiraditya Scindia was offered deputy CM post in MP, but he wanted his nominee; Kamal Nath refused to accept a "chela": Digvijay Singh.
Scindia could have been Cong nominee to Rajya Sabha but "only Modi-Shah" can give Cabinet post to the "over-ambitious" leader: Digvijay Singh.
Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave party: Digvijay Singh.
Congress government in MP confident of winning floor test, Digvijay Singh tells PTI; asserts "we are not keeping quite, we are not sleeping".