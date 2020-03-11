I thank PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda for inviting me into their family (BJP): Jyotiraditya Scindia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
