India's efforts to deal with coronavirus in consonance with WHO; focus is on preventive approach: Health Ministry.

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....
Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from enjoying the benefits of development....
Poles should work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Ministers Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Thursday.I would like to appeal to you to use the opportunity to work from home in accordance with the law, Dworczyk tol...
German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU have postponed a conference scheduled for April 25 in Berlin to choose a new party leader due to the coronavirus, a party spokeswoman said, confirming a report by dpa news agency....
A forest watcher died after being mauled by a tiger during patrol duty in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Thursday. Baandhu, a daily wager working for the Forest department, was on patrol duty in Katiyara beat unde...
A technical assistant of the Pahadi Panchayat Samiti of Bharatpur district was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an official said. The accused, M D Khan, had demanded the bribe from ...