Left Menu
Development News Edition

10.5 lakh people screened so far at 30 designated airports in India, says Health ministry.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:56 IST
10.5 lakh people screened so far at 30 designated airports in India, says Health ministry.

10.5 lakh people screened so far at 30 designated airports in India, says Health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Poland's PM chief of staff recommends Poles work from home

Poles should work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Ministers Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Thursday.I would like to appeal to you to use the opportunity to work from home in accordance with the law, Dworczyk tol...

Merkel's party postpones congress to choose new leader due to coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU have postponed a conference scheduled for April 25 in Berlin to choose a new party leader due to the coronavirus, a party spokeswoman said, confirming a report by dpa news agency....

UP: Forest watcher killed by tiger inside Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A forest watcher died after being mauled by a tiger during patrol duty in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Thursday. Baandhu, a daily wager working for the Forest department, was on patrol duty in Katiyara beat unde...

Rajasthan: Panchayat samiti official held taking bribe

A technical assistant of the Pahadi Panchayat Samiti of Bharatpur district was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an official said. The accused, M D Khan, had demanded the bribe from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020