Coronavirus: Air India says it will renegotiate contracts with lessors and hotels to reduce rates.

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...
Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...
The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...