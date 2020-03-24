Japan has asked for one-year postponement of Olympics over virus: Abe.

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...
A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...
A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....
The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...
Carmaker Ford Motor Co on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major U.S. manufacturers to produce thousands of ventilators and respirators needed for critically ill coronavirus patients.By joining forces with General Electrics healthc...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Primordial worm-like creature was forerunner to most animals - including usA worm-like creature smaller than a grain of rice that burrowed on the sea floor in search of meals like dead o...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he and International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach had been in full agreement on the need to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for about a year. Abe said he requested the postponement t...
The postponed Olympics will retain the name Tokyo 2020 despite being held next year, the citys governor said TuesdayThe name will remain Tokyo 2020, Yuriko Koike told reporters after Japans prime minister said he agreed a years delay with t...