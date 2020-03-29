Medical technician, ambulance driver must wear protective equipment when handling COVID-19 identified or suspect patients: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:12 IST
Medical technician, ambulance driver must wear protective equipment when handling COVID-19 identified or suspect patients: Health Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry