COVID-19: Number of food distribution centres to be increased from 500 to 2,500 to ensure social distancing, says Delhi LG Anil Baijal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:59 IST
