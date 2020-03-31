Delhi govt has written to LG Anil Baijal for registering an FIR in connection with Nizamuddin religious congregation: Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:22 IST
Delhi govt has written to LG Anil Baijal for registering an FIR in connection with Nizamuddin religious congregation: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- LG
- Anil Baijal