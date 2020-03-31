MHA asks MEA to seek details of accommodation in India, return ticket, finance of Tablighi activists who apply for visa: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:41 IST
MHA asks MEA to seek details of accommodation in India, return ticket, finance of Tablighi activists who apply for visa: Officials.
