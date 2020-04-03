Ten more persons test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, number of patients in state rises to 129: officials.PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:17 IST
