Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 62 in India; cases increase to 2,547: Health ministry.

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....
In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
Parisians confined to their flats by a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus can at least now open their windows and breathe in fresh air, listen to the birds and enjoy a peaceful nights sleep.Thats because air pollution and no...
Five more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 29 in the state on Friday, according to the state health department.The positive cases of coronavirus in Bihar has climbed to 29 and one per...
Sterling sank on Friday after data showed a record slump among Britains services and manufacturing firms in late March as businesses and households paused activity to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Sterling was last down 1.5 a...
Two major Delhi government hospitals -- Lok Nayak Hospital and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital GB Pant Hospital -- on Friday announced that their OPD service will be closed from Saturday. However, medical emergency services at both hospitals w...