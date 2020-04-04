A 36-year-old government employee dies of COVID-19 in Chhindwara; Madhya Pradesh death toll reaches nine: OfficialPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:00 IST
A 36-year-old government employee dies of COVID-19 in Chhindwara; Madhya Pradesh death toll reaches nine: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhindwara
- COVID
- Madhya Pradesh