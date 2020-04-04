Six patients have died till now, out of these five were above 60: Kejriwal on COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.  However, the market alone was never...
In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
More than 80 of respondents to a Twitter poll initiated by SoftBank Group Corps CEO Masayoshi Son would support a declaration of a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus, as the number of cases exceeded 100 in Tokyo for the first time ...
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Irans coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 Health MinistryIrans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed to 3,452 on Saturday, with 158 more fatalities recorded over the past 24 ...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Astronomers spot missing link black hole - not too big and not too smallScientists have detected a mid-size black hole - considered the missing link in the understanding of these celest...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bill Withers, soulful singer of Aint No Sunshine, dead at 81Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Aint No Sunshine, has died at a...