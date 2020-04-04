COVID-19 testing, treatment to be free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at pvt labs, empanelled hospitals: Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:45 IST
COVID-19 testing, treatment to be free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at pvt labs, empanelled hospitals: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayushman Bharat