Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on August 24 has disclosed that Nigeria could be the largest producer of the Avocado crop by 2030 with the enthusiasm of the country's farmers, according to a news report by Vanguard.

Obasanjo made this disclosure when the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN) paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo, who was conferred with the ASN Grand Patron award, said the country possessed all qualities needed to take over the East African countries in avocado crop planting.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President who was responding to question on the prospects of the crop by 2030 said, "I want to see Nigeria becoming one of, if not the leading avocado producer in Africa."

Obasanjo had earlier explained that "Avocado is a unique crop and very lucrative business which can be done as either a business or a hobby, from having a plantation, or just a few trees in one's compound.

"I am happy to be a member of this association. I hope more people will appreciate the value of the avocado business and join us either as a hobby or as a business.

"Avocado is a very healthy fruit with numerous benefits. The oil as well as the pulp from it is used in the cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical companies, and therapeutic activities. I will say a bit of avocado every day keeps the doctor away."