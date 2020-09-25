Left Menu
Nigeria: Organized labor asks FG to reverse the price of petrol and electricity tariff

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NLCHeadquarters)

The organized labor has asked the federal government to immediately return to the old price of fuel and electricity tariff, according to a news report by Politics Nigeria.

the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) made their position known during a meeting with government representatives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

According to organized labor, there is no going back on its planned strike unless the federal government reverses the increase in the petrol price and electricity tariff.

The NLC had given the federal government a two-week ultimatum to reverse the recent increase in electricity prices and the removal of fuel subsidy else it will embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, September28.

During Thursday's meeting, the federal government was expected to unfold its palliative plans, but it was learned that its officials did not bring something tangible to the table that will assuage the pains of workers and by extension Nigerians.

It was gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari administration found itself in a difficult situation over the contentious issues and therefore working hard to find a way forward.

It was gathered that there was a heated argument between representatives of the federal government and those of labor during the meeting that could be called deadlocked.

While the federal government said it would deploy measures that will cushion the hardships brought by her recent decisions, union officials said the old price must return.

Those at the meeting included the Secretary to the Government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, the Minister of Labor, Chris Ngige, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, among others.NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and TUC President, ComradeQuadri Olaleye led Nigerian workers for the negotiation.

