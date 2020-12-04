Left Menu
World Bank announces $400mn for Morocco COVID-19 Social Protection Emergency Response Project

Morocco COVID-19 Social Protection Emergency Response Project will support poor and vulnerable households during the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforce their resilience to future shocks.

World Bank | Rabat | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a US$400 million program to support Morocco's social protection system, as part of the kingdom's sweeping reforms to strengthen its social safety nets. The Morocco COVID-19 Social Protection Emergency Response Project will support poor and vulnerable households during the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforce their resilience to future shocks.

"Morocco has reacted decisively and swiftly to support the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now accelerating reforms to strengthen its social protection system that we, at the World Bank, are proud to support," said Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country Director. "This project supports the country in its response to the pandemic as well in its plans to build a broad, effective and vital safety net system for vulnerable populations".

The Covid-19 pandemic disproportionally affected the poorest segments of the Moroccan population and the livelihoods of thousands of households. It is estimated that the pandemic has halted around 712,000 formal sector jobs and at least 4 million jobs in the informal sector. The program will finance social assistance to these affected categories and to support the capacity of those most in need to overcome the crisis. This support covers both the emergency cash transfers provided through Morocco's Covid-19 Special Fund as well as those to be channeled through existing social protection programs.

Besides the impact on income, the crisis has challenged the ability of many vulnerable households and their school-aged children to pursue learning in schools. With an aim to preventing the reversal of Morocco's human development gains, the project will support the conditional cash transfer program for the education sector, the Tayssir program, to protect children's learning.

The project fully supports the Government of Morocco's efforts and ambitions to strengthen its social protection system, by contributing to the Family Allowance rollout as well as improving the governance, digital infrastructure, and harmonization of social assistance programs. It also provides for a contingency financing line allowing for a rapid reallocation of the project funds to respond promptly to emergencies in the near future if needed.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

