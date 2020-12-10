Left Menu
UNDP, Iraq PM sign MoU to boost anti-corruption reforms in Iraq

Since 2012, UNDP has worked with the Iraqi institutions to combat the country’s corruption issues. Currently, UNDP is implementing the Anti-Corruption for Trust in Iraq project which provides support for the development of strategies, policies, regulatory frameworks, and legislations on preventing corruption, and better equips public institutions and NGOs to implement anti-corruption reforms and activities.

UNIRAQ | Baghdad | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:56 IST
UNDP, Iraq PM sign MoU to boost anti-corruption reforms in Iraq
IRAQ Flag Image Credit: Wikimedia

Signed on the International Anti-Corruption Day, the MoU builds on UNDP's efforts in supporting a robust anti-corruption reform agenda in Iraq in conjunction with key Governmental and non-governmental institutions at both the Federal level and within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"We are pleased to continue working together to strengthen the bonds of partnership and cooperation between the Iraqi Government and the United Nations Development Programme, in Iraq, in the areas of supporting sustainable development, achieving transparency and integrity, combating poverty and corruption, and strengthening the role of women, youth and civil society institutions," says H.E Judge Raid Johi, Chief of Staff, Prime Minister's Office.

"We are proud to work alongside the Prime Minister's Office and other key partners to deliver a sound anti-corruption agenda for Iraq - one that will help improve public services, reduce inequalities, strengthen rule of law, create a more resilient society, and rebuild trust between Iraqi citizens and public institutions," added Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

