Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dorothy Schmidt Cole, oldest living US Marine, dies at 107

Dorothy Schmidt Cole, recognised last year as the oldest living US Marine, has died at age 107.Beth Kluttz, Coles only child, confirmed Friday that her mother died of a heart attack at Kluttzs home in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on January 7.The Charlotte Observer reports Cole enlisted as one of the earliest female Marine reservists following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

PTI | Kannapolis | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:32 IST
Dorothy Schmidt Cole, oldest living US Marine, dies at 107
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dorothy Schmidt Cole, recognised last year as the oldest living US Marine, has died at age 107.

Beth Kluttz, Cole's only child, confirmed Friday that her mother died of a heart attack at Kluttz's home in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on January 7.

The Charlotte Observer reports Cole enlisted as one of the earliest female Marine reservists following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She had left her Ohio home to head to Pittsburgh, where she hoped to volunteer for the Navy, but because she was only 4 feet, 11 inches tall, she was deemed too short to meet Navy standards.

Undaunted by her rejection, Cole decided to learn how to fly an airplane and persuade the Marine Corps to let her be a pilot.

In July 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Marine Corps Women's Reserve into law, giving women the chance to fill positions left open by men headed to combat. The Corps delayed formation of the branch until February 1943, and Cole enlisted five months later at age 29, becoming one of the earliest volunteers for the branch.

Despite putting in 200 hours in the cockpit of a Piper Cub, Cole completed six weeks of boot camp at Camp Lejeune with the Women's Reserve's First Battalion and wound up "behind a typewriter instead of an airplane." Cole's husband, Wiley, was in the Navy and served on the aircraft carrier USS Hornet, which sailed in both the Pacific Theater and the Solomon Islands campaign during World War II before it was torpedoed and sunk in October 1942.

Cole moved to San Francisco after the war to be with Wiley. They married and had their only child in 1953. The couple were both hired by the Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley in California before Wiley Cole died of a heart attack in 1955.

Kluttz moved from California to North Carolina in 1976 and Cole followed her to the area around 1979.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Tatar Strait, Russia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Tatar Strait in Russia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake was at a depth of 585 km 363.5 miles, EMSC said....

Cameroon: Authorities urged to seek justice for recent deadly attacks

In a note responding to questions from journalists, Stphane Dujarric said the UN chief is concerned about persistent violence in the North-West and South-West regions, mainly affecting civilians.He takes note of the willingness of the Gover...

EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan -source

Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro 19.6 billion bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after the takeover plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government, a source familiar with the matter to...

UN hopes to take first step to elect next chief by Jan 31

The UN General Assembly and Security Council are expected to take the first step toward electing the next head of the global organisation this month.Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said Friday that he and Tunisias UN Ambassador Tarek Ladeb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021