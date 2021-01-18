Google celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021 with a beautiful doodle

Google today dedicates a mesmerizing doodle to Martin Luther King Jr. on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021. The world today, on January 18, celebrates the 26th anniversary of the federal American holiday and day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. He is best known for advancing civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs. He was also inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Martin Luther King Jr. spearheaded some of America's most groundbreaking demonstrations in the name of racial justice. Among these were the Montgomery Bus Boycotts from 1955 to 1956—peaceful protests which were considered the country's first mass demonstration against segregation— and the Selma to Montgomery March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 where protesters marched to demand an end to voter registration discrimination.

On October 14, 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance. He was just 35 when he was awarded Nobel Peace Prize. In 1965, he helped organize two of the three Selma to Montgomery marches. In his final years, he expanded his focus to include opposition towards poverty, capitalism, and the Vietnam War.

Martin Luther King Jr. played an key role in the passage of transformative American legislation, from the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which outlawed public segregation and employment discrimination, to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which implemented sweeping changes to combat the disenfrachisement of voters based on race.

In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was planning a national occupation of Washington, D.C., to be called the Poor People's Campaign, when he was assassinated on April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. His death was followed by riots in many U.S. cities. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established as a holiday in cities and states throughout the United States beginning in 1971; the holiday was enacted at the federal level by legislation signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States. The holiday is similar to holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Google honors this great civil rights activist with a beautiful doodle.

