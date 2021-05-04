Samsung to donate Rs 32 crores to back India’s fight against COVID-19

Samsung to contribute USD 5 million (Rs 37 Crores) to support India's fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the company announced on Tuesday. Last year, the South Korean technology giant had contributed Rs 20 crore to back India's fight against the pandemic.

As part of its citizenship initiatives, Samsung will donate USD 3 million to the Centre and to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The company will offer USD 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,000 Oxygen Cylinders and one million LDS syringes to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to Samsung, LDS (Low Dead Space syringes) minimize the amount of drug left in the device after injection as opposed to existing syringes that have a large amount of the vaccine remaining in the syringe after use. For instance, if existing syringes were to deliver 1 million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine, increasing the efficiency by up to 20%.

Apart from this, the company will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India including all Samsung Experience Consultants. Samsung has set up in-house facilities and teams to help its Indian employees and their families with information and access to medical supplies as well as hospital facilities and home care.

Samsung said that the latest decisions were taken after due consultations with various stakeholders in India and assessing the immediate needs of local administrations.