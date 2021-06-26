Left Menu

Pakistan's former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khoso passes away

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:20 IST
Pakistan's former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khoso passes away
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passed away on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest, his family said.

Khoso died in Quetta, capital of Balochistan. He was 95. His body will be buried in the Lehri area of the province.

His son Amjad Hussain told the media that his father had been unwell for some time and the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Khoso was a retired judge and served as acting Prime Minister for three months in 2013 to oversee the federal elections which resulted in the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He was born on September 30, 1929, in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan and graduated in law in 1956 from the University of Karachi.

He practised law from 1957 until 1987 when he was appointed as Judge of Balochistan High Court.

In 1989, he was elevated to the Chief Justice of the court. He retired in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021