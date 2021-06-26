Pakistan's former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khoso passes away

Pakistan's former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passed away on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest, his family said.

Khoso died in Quetta, capital of Balochistan. He was 95. His body will be buried in the Lehri area of the province.

Advertisement

His son Amjad Hussain told the media that his father had been unwell for some time and the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Khoso was a retired judge and served as acting Prime Minister for three months in 2013 to oversee the federal elections which resulted in the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He was born on September 30, 1929, in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan and graduated in law in 1956 from the University of Karachi.

He practised law from 1957 until 1987 when he was appointed as Judge of Balochistan High Court.

In 1989, he was elevated to the Chief Justice of the court. He retired in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)